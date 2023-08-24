Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix hiring for temporary positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Grand Prix announced Thursday they are accepting applications to fill thousands of temporary, paid positions for the Formula 1 race taking place Nov. 16 - 18.

Preference will be given to local residents and those with experience in guest services.

The following roles are now accepting applications:

Ticketing: Resumes can be submitted via LinkedIn.

Ticket Resolution Representatives: Troubleshoot ticketing issues, assist guests with downloading/accepting their tickets, and service recovery when needed.

Food & Beverage: Positions for bartenders, barbacks, cashiers, and catering staff are available across all zones. Applications can be submitted directly to Event Aces via the online application form.

Guest Services: Applications for all guest services positions are available online via Rosterfy.

F1 Ambassadors: Stationed throughout an assigned zone near key junctures, main zone entry points, and Guest Services Information Booths to welcome and direct guests to their desired destinations, and to offer expertise in event programming, practical pedestrian routes, appropriate line queues, and nearby photo opportunities.

F1 Ambassador Leads: Direct points of contact for an assigned team of 10 Ambassadors within their zone, working to ensure that their team is educated on the daily ticketing / credential plan and acting as a roaming presence to help provide direction to guests.

Grandstand Ushers: Positioned within a grandstand section in an assigned zone to welcome, tend to, and guide guests accordingly. Ushers will visually check attendee tickets/credentials, route guests efficiently, as well as provide program details or directions.

Additional opportunities will become available in the coming weeks. For more information, job descriptions, updates, and details on where to apply, visit the Get Involved page on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

