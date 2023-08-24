Las Vegas casino set to host inaugural Cider Fest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas casino has announced it will host the inaugural Cider Fest this fall.

According to a news release, Cider Fest debuts at the Silverton Casino’s Shady Grove Lounge on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31.

The Cider Fest will offer guests several “unique types” of hard cider available on tap.

As part of the experience, the Silverton says guests “can treat themselves to a flight of hard ciders, expertly curated to offer a range of tastes and styles or sip on their favorite cider on tap while relaxing in the lounge.”

The event will also feature a menu of “festival favorites,” including fresh State Fair Mini Doughnuts, “a made-to-order sweet treat that perfectly complements the cider offerings.”

Additionally, the Silverton says the venue will also serve the Apple Cider Puff Pastry, made with ACE hard cider-infused apples, and topped with pastry crumbs, caramel sauce, and vanilla ice cream as well as Disco Fries, which are topped with gravy, melted mozzarella cheese, cheese sauce, and shredded beef short ribs.

For more information, please call 702.263.7777, or visit silvertoncasino.com.

