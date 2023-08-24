Kroger looking to merge with Albertsons in Nevada, public input invited

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Attorney General, Aaron Ford is holding a series of sessions to discuss the pending Albertsons-Kroger merger.

The two grocery store giants announced the proposed $24.6 billion dollar merger last year.

They’re expected to finalize the deal early next year, if approved by state and federal regulators.

Attorney General Aaron Ford is reviewing the merger for potential impacts to Nevada grocery stores and he wants to hear from the public.

“It is incumbent upon my office to review a corporate merger of this scale under the unfair trade practices act to determine its impact on trade and Nevada consumers,” said AG Ford. “Considering the potential implications, it is important for me to hear directly from Nevada consumers to fully understand their concerns about the grocery store merger.”

There are two sessions coming up next week on August 29th and August 31st, followed by two more on September 13th.

August 29, 2023 (11:00am) – Boulder City Council Chamber, 401 California Avenue, Boulder City, NV 89005

August 31, 2023 (11:00am) – Pahrump and Tonopah Board of County Commission (BOCC) Chambers 2100 E Walt Williams Dr., Pahrump, NV 89048 (This meeting will be conferenced to the Tonopah Justice Court at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049.)

September 13, 2023 (10:00am) – Henderson City Council Chambers, 240 S. Water Street, Henderson NV 89015

September 13, 2023 (1:00pm) - North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd N Suite 112, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

For more information about the merger and to complete a survey go to the Nevada Attorney General’s website here.

