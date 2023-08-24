Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hurricane Hillary is forcing Burning Man to postpone the arrival of attendees. The storm flooded the site so organizers asked people to delay their arrival until the site dried out, leaving burners displaced throughout Reno.

Photographs posted on social media showed mud and excess water on the Playa. One Reddit user commented that Burning Man was “Swimming Man″ this year. On Sunday, organizers said that it could take 12 or more hours “for the Playa to dry, so please be patient.”

This year’s festival runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4, but many attendees go the week before to set up their camps. Once erected, Black Rock City becomes the third largest city in Nevada. If Black Rock City stays wet, it could spell disaster for the event, which revolves around its dry, desert setting. But that hasn’t stopped people from traveling by the thousands to this year’s affair.

Matty Davey is just one of the 80,000 attendees. Davey is a first time Burner from San Diego. He stopped in Reno to pick up last minute supplies before heading to the Playa.

“It’s the whole ability to play, and be free, and live in an adult playground for a week and a half,” Davey said.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says with the influx of people scattered across Reno they have seen the good, and the bad, especially when it comes to Burning Man’s iconic caravans.

“A lot of individuals bring their RVs so they’re rolling through where typically you wouldn’t see them. If they have family members here or friends, they may be in the neighborhoods,” Balaam said.

Local economists suggest that more than $60 million goes into the economy from this event. This includes $50 million from participants of the event and another $10 million from the Burning Man organization. An economic boost is always welcome, according to Balaam, but what that means is supplies are also being snatched up from stores.

“Over the years we know that if you need bottled water or some of that you better buy it before Burning Man starts because for the week that’s here, it disappears,” says Balaam.

Balaam adds that while things such as traffic and congestion cause problems now, it’s the return of the Burners he’s more concerned about.

“That Playa dust is very fine and when it’s wet, it’s like glue. So unfortunately when they come back they’ll go to the nearest dumpsters and dump their trash, that’s the biggest negative impact we see,” Balaam says.

Burning Man asks visitors to “leave no trace” of their presence in the Nevada desert. The event also warns against dumping waste in the dozens of towns nearby – as well as Tahoe and Reno.

The Playa gates are now officially open which is a relief for locals and out of towners alike.

