Hilton Grand Vacations hosting hiring event for 6 Las Vegas resorts

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hilton Grand Vacations is hosting a hiring event next week as it looks to fill positions at six of its resorts in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the company is hiring for 60 resort operations positions, including housekeepers, maintenance technicians, front desk staff and lifeguards.

The open positions are at six of the company’s resorts in the Las Vegas Valley:

  • Cancun Las Vegas, a Hilton Vacation Club
  • Polo Towers, a Hilton Vacation Club
  • Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations
  • The Boulevard, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club
  • Flamingo, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club
  • Paradise, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the hiring event will be located at Paradise, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club, 455 Karen Avenue.

Interested applicants should arrive at the following times depending on which roles they are applying for:

9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Housekeeping roles

12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.: Facilities, lifeguards, front desk and other roles

The company advises that applicants arrive to the event ready to interview with an updated resume. According to the release, attendees of the hiring event will participate in on-site interviews with the opportunity to receive a conditional offer on the spot.

