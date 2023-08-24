Health District investigating Legionnaires disease at two Las Vegas hotels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating travel-associated cases of Legionnaires’ disease at a pair of Las Vegas hotels.

According to SNHD media releases, the district is looking at two cases involving guests who stayed at Caesars Palace and three people who stayed at the Orleans. SNHD said the two cases at Caesars happened within the past 12 months. Environmental samples taken from the property tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that causes the disease.

Two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests were also reported at the Orleans. Remediation of the property’s water system was conducted, and post-remediation testing did not detect Legionella bacteria. A third guest of the property was recently identified as a case, and environmental samples have tested positive for Legionella.

SNHD said that the resorts are cooperating with the Health District’s investigation and conducted remediation of their water systems. According to SNHD, the most recent environmental testing did not detect Legionella bacteria. Steps to notify guests of the potential for exposure and ways to minimize risk are underway.

The district noted that symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease usually begin within two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria. However, people should watch for symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches for up to two weeks after exposure.

Guests who stayed at Caesars Palace or The Orleans more than two weeks ago and have not developed symptoms are not at risk for the disease, SNHD said. If guests of the property develop symptoms within 14 days of their stay, they should seek medical attention and alert their medical provider of the potential exposure.

Guests who stayed at either resort dating back to August 1, 2023, and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay can report their illness to the Health District using a survey posted on its website at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7488633/e70472c1f429.

SNHD said that people who are at increased risk of getting sick include:

People 50 years or older

Current or former smokers

People with chronic lung disease

People with weakened immune systems

People who take drugs that can weaken their immune systems (after a transplant operation or chemotherapy)

People with underlying illnesses such as diabetes, kidney failure, or liver failure

Anyone with additional questions can contact the Health District’s Helpline at (702) 759-4636 (INFO), Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. More information on Legionnaire’s disease is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/legionella/index.html.

