Free self-parking ending at Venetian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Joining a host of other resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, the Venetian resort is ending free self-parking.

On August 29, 2023, paid self-parking will go into effect at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for non-registered hotel guests (visitors). Self-parking fees for registered hotel guests will begin on September 5, for those who booked on or after August 24, 2023.

Grazie Rewards Premier members and above will receive complimentary self-parking. Grazie Rewards Elite members and above will continue to receive complimentary valet parking. Nevada residents will receive three hours of complimentary self-parking by scanning their valid Nevada Driver’s License at a self-parking kiosk.

The daily fee for registered hotel guests is $18 per day, seven days a week. For non-hotel guests, rates start at $15 for up to four hours, Monday—Thursday. Four to 24 hours is $18, Monday—Thursday. The fee for non-hotel guests is $23 per day Friday—Sunday. Valet parking remains $35 a day.

