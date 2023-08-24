Forecast Outlook - 08/24/23

After a pretty active evening last night along the strip, we’re looking at a dry start Thursday morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast through Thursday & Friday before drier weather this weekend.

High temperatures will be running in the mid 90s around the Las Vegas Valley today, but warmer temperatures arrive Friday and into the weekend. We’ll keep a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm Friday afternoon.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb back into triple-digit territory. We’ll start next week out dry before more monsoon moisture pushes in for the second half of next week. This will bring back the chances for showers and thunderstorms.

