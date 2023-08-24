Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.(YinYang/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – What should have been an exciting day for new students at Arkansas State University ended in tragedy.

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.

The father was identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Tillman of Russellville, Arkansas – about three hours west of ASU.

A university police officer responded to a call Saturday morning for a man not breathing. When the officer arrived at the dorm, he found Tillman on the ground.

The responding officer said several people had already begun administering CPR before he arrived.

Tillman was rushed to a local hospital via ambulance, where he later died.

In a statement from ASU, the university said it extended its deepest condolences to the student and his family.

“The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the statement said, in part.

Tillman’s fiancé Elizabeth Goodson told KARK he had a very sudden medical event while moving things into the dorm and “he may have strained too hard.”

Tillman leaves behind a blended family with 11 children. His funeral was held Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway
2 missing, multiple washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals
FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule released
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Crossing guard attacked in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

This undated booking photo provided by the Missoula County, Mont., Sheriff's Office shows Kevin...
Montana man sentenced to federal prison for threatening to kill Sen. Jon Tester
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in alleged attack that resulted in inmate’s death
The former president turns himself in at the Fulton County jail following his agreement to a...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Trump turns himself in
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date