Downtown Las Vegas coffee shop forced to reduce hours due to construction in area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner of Dig It Coffee in downtown Las Vegas said construction in the area has significantly impacted their bottom line.

It is a coffee shop where you can get more than just a cup of Joe.

“I want it to be such a positive place for people where they can feel their differences are celebrated and they can be who they are,” said owner Taylor Chaney.

Dig It Coffee, located on Casino Center Boulevard n downtown Las Vegas, opened last September and employs adults with disabilities.

“Opening Dig It has been the most amazing, incredible experience,” said Chaney. “I think you always hope that as a business owner and you hope people will get behind what you are doing, believe in your mission and believe in your people.”

However, Chaney said all the construction that’s taking place right outside the shop, which started in May, has created roadblocks for business.

“I mean financially, this has been really devastating to the shop and to our people,” said Chaney.

Chaney fought back tears when explaining the most challenging part about it all, which she says is having to cut back on hours and staffing.

“I love this place,” said Chaney. “More so these people so much and I would do anything to support them and keep this place this positive place where they have belonging and value and purpose.”

Chaney said the community has been pouring in to help.

“We are doing what we can so that is why we are so grateful for the community who has said, we are going to show up for you,” said Chaney.

Chaney said that while she has no plans to close their doors completely, she is still in need of the community’s support while the construction continues.

“Coming in is truly the best because I think you get to truly experience what we are doing here, if you can’t make it in, we do have an online store, we have online ordering and some of those things,” Chaney said.

Dig It has new hours: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To support Dig It by shopping online, click HERE.

