2 missing, multiple washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:00 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police and other agencies are currently responding to several calls of people being washed away by flood waters which stemmed from sporadic rainfall in the valley.

Emergency crews have responded to the area of Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard regarding a male being washed away. Park police attempted to rescue the man but were unsuccessful.

Metro told FOX5 they have received calls from several residents who say there may be two additional people who have also washed away near Nellis and Sahara. Las Vegas first responders arrived and were able to extract one person.

Rescue efforts are underway. A woman is believed to be missing.

This is a developing story.

