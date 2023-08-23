Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction in the world, study shows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Voodoo Doughnut is often one of the first places that tourists to Portland visit when they arrive in the city, but should it be?

USA Today analyzed 23.2 million Google reviews of 500 of the most popular attractions in the world to uncover the biggest tourist traps, the most overpriced and the most overrated attractions worldwide.

According to a study, Voodoo Doughnut in downtown had the most reviews that included the word “overrated.”

Multnomah Falls came in at No. 28 on the list of top tourist traps based on the frequency user reviews flagging the destination as a “tourist trap”.

Other PNW spots on the list included, Pike Place Market (#10), Space Needle (#27), and the original Starbucks (#54).

Do you agree that these places are tourist traps?

