TSA dog at Las Vegas airport named a finalist for ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hard-working TSA dog who serves at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has been named a finalist for the agency’s “Cutest Canine” contest.

According to TSA, Dina is a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer and works with her handler Nick at the Las Vegas airport.

TSA says that Dina was “top dog” in the semi-final voting and is now competing against Joker-Jordan, a Belgian Malinois who works at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Joker-Jordan won his semi-final voting after defeating a dog who works at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

According to TSA, Dina is all-black, which is a rarity for a German Shorthaired Pointer, and is often misidentified as a black Lab.

Dina works for DHS at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (FOX5)

Voting starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. PDT and will be open for 24 hours, the agency said. All voting takes place on TSA’s social media platforms:

