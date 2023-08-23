TSA dog at Las Vegas airport named a finalist for ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

Dina is one of four finalists in TSA's "Cutest Canine" contest
Dina is one of four finalists in TSA's "Cutest Canine" contest
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hard-working TSA dog who serves at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has been named a finalist for the agency’s “Cutest Canine” contest.

According to TSA, Dina is a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer and works with her handler Nick at the Las Vegas airport.

TSA says that Dina was “top dog” in the semi-final voting and is now competing against Joker-Jordan, a Belgian Malinois who works at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Joker-Jordan won his semi-final voting after defeating a dog who works at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

According to TSA, Dina is all-black, which is a rarity for a German Shorthaired Pointer, and is often misidentified as a black Lab.

Dina works for DHS at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
Dina works for DHS at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Voting starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. PDT and will be open for 24 hours, the agency said. All voting takes place on TSA’s social media platforms:

