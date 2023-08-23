Officials discuss parking plans for Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We know the traffic big events can create, even for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium.

On Wednesday, we learned that no one will be able to park directly in the parking lot at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl next February.

Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee COO Sam Joffray said the stadium campus will look nothing like your typical Raiders game.

The campus will be used for hospitality purposes, media trucks and halftime equipment.

Joffray said the next steps are to work on very detailed plans of how people will get to and from the stadium.

Safety was also discussed, as a public safety committee is working on everything from pedestrian safety to federal security measures.

Joffray said there is a parameter that is built around the stadium where concrete barricades will protect it up to a 300-foot radius.

“We are working closely with the NFL security department about minimum expectations and then we start talking about how else do we enhance it and where do we get the assets from, how much barricading do we need, k-9 units, but luckily here in Vegas we have all these great security forces at all the different properties so a lot of our resorts have our own police departments,” said Joffray.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who is a part of the Super Bowl parking committee, said they are currently working with private landowners for offsite parking which he said won’t be cheap.

They are also working out the details of a designated rideshare and shuttle drop-off area.

“There is a lot of different constraints on a national event like this that we would otherwise wouldn’t have to work through,” said Naft. “So, it is about communication and working with all the operators on the public and private side to make sure there is options for people. It is also about really understanding what the customer wants. I think you are going to see in even larger and more disproportionate people coming over from the hacienda bridge.”

The Super Bowl is slated for Feb. 11, 2024.

