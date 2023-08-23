Nevada SPCA: more families surrender or abandon pets amid surge of evictions, inflation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada SPCA says there’s a surge of people surrendering their pets or even abandoning them, as families face tougher economic times across the Las Vegas Valley.

A contributing factor is the rise in families facing evictions; protections for families that applied for aid expired back in June. People can be evicted as they await aid to be processed. High rent, limited apartments that allow pets, and inflation are also contributing factors, Nevada SPCA staff said.

“Animal abandonment has been part of our lives here at Nevada SPCA. This year, it’s at an all time high. This has been a terrible summer. Wednesday, we literally had multiple people walking into our lobby and leaving their animals here,” said Executive Director Lori Heeren.

Mark Shunock and his wife Cheryl Daro, who run Mondays Dark, helped bring an animal to the Nevada SPCA. They found a dog tied to a tree in the heat, and could not find the owner.

“They left him on a dog walking trail that we use twice a day. They knew that he would be brought in by somebody who was probably from the dog community. We’re dog lovers,” Shunock said.

“He looked healthy. He was groomed. It wasn’t like he was a stray. He was someone’s dog,” Daro said. The couple took him in overnight, named him Coupe (French for “cup”-- a la, The Stanley Cup) then brought him to the Nevada SPCA.

Coupe is available for adoption now.

“We want Coupe to have a great life. We want to find out where he goes and support that family,” Shunock said, even offering VGK tickets to whoever adopts him.

Heeren reminds families in need that there are resources to help: the Nevada SPCA has a food pantry, grants, and low-cost or free veterinary care.

“You don’t have to turn them into a shelter. You’re going to see all of those wonderful opportunities to help you with your pet,” Heeren said.

“If you have the means, if you can adopt an animal and bring them into your home, if you can foster an animal, the animals in our community need you now,” Heeren said.

The shelter is currently full. There are adoption fee waivers through Labor Day. For more information, click here: Nevada SPCA

Mondays Dark also partners with the Nevada SPCA. For more information, click here: Mondays Dark

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.