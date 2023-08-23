Man accused of killing woman, living with body 2 months to undergo evaluation

Police say George Bone has been charged with open murder in the death of his live-in girlfriend.
Police say George Bone has been charged with open murder in the death of his live-in girlfriend.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of killing his roommate and keeping her corpse in a closet for two months will undergo an evaluation before his trial, according to court documents.

George Bone II is facing a single charge of murder in the death of Beverly Ma, according to records. He was arrested after her body was discovered in a bedroom closet on July 26.

Las Vegas police: Suspect lived with dead woman for 2 months before she was discovered

Court records show Bone’s commitment order was issued Aug. 17 and that his next hearing for his murder charge is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Bone is being held without bond in jail.

