LVMPD celebrates return of injured K9, shares inside look at K9 section with FOX5

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K9 that was stabbed four times in the line of duty is back on the job. Diko had to undergo surgery, then spent a few weeks of resting at home with plenty of treats and belly rubs before a veterinarian cleared him to return to work. Diko is one of more than two dozen Metro K9′s protecting the public and the men and woman of Metro every day.

FOX5 was invited to learn more about Metro’s K9 Section. We met Goro, a 7 year old Dutch Shepherd from Slovakia and Sgt. Cord Overson. The pair are almost always together. Goro is more than just Overson’s dog, he is a partner and many instances a protector trained to take down dangerous criminals.

“Most of the time, the suspect, when they are confronted with a K9 they give up and we have a peaceful resolution,” Overson shared. Goro is one of 17 patrol dogs.

“The patrol dogs are dogs that are trained to go out and find people for us,” Overson explained. Metro also has 10 detection dogs.

“The detection dogs are either narcotic detection dogs or explosive detection dogs,” Overson added. The explosive detection dogs spend a lot of time sweeping major events like Raiders games or political rallies. The dogs can also take on special tasks. Metro sent two of its dogs to aid in the search after 9/11.

As LVMPD has grown to one of the largest police departments in the country with thousands of officers, there are now 18 K9 handlers for the 27 dogs (some handlers have more than one dog).

“These dogs are working 24/7,” Overson revealed.

On July 24, officers responded to reports of two stabbings in a park near the Cambridge Recreation Center, finding the suspect in a vehicle.

“He was armed with a knife…and he was refusing to get out of his car,” Overson recounted. Diko was sent in rather than using lethal force, as the man tried to light the car on fire.

K9 Diko bit him and as he was biting him, the individual began stabbing K9 Diko. Ezekiel Barnes, the suspect accused of stabbing K9 Diko last month, along with the people at the park faces a number of charges including attempting to kill a police animal and attempted arson.

“It is very rare that something like this happens,” Overson contended. Three Metro K9′s have been killed pursuing a suspect. Nicky, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois was killed in 2016, shot by a double murderer. Marco, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois was killed during the pursuit of a man armed with a knife trying to break into a home. Buddy was found shot to death in a stolen police car. He was killed by a 23-year-old man who had carjacked four vehicles and then killed himself while being chased by police.

“Anytime we have an instance where a dog is injured in the line of duty that outpouring of support is always huge,” Overson told FOX5.

One Metro K9 Handler has been killed in the line of duty. In 1966, Patrolman William Fortye was shot by a suspect at traffic stop. Fortye’s canine partner, Burgie, attacked the suspect severing his thumb. The suspect was later caught as a result of the dog bite. Burgie was found sitting next to Fortye when backup officers arrived. Metro unveiled a new K9 training facility near the South Point last fall. It is named after fallen Patrolman Fortye who is forever remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.