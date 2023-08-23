Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule released

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee announced today the schedule of upcoming events and venues for the big game comes to Sin City Feb. 12, 2024.

Opening night will be Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium where players and coaches will speak to media during their only public appearance in Las Vegas before the game.

The NFL will be centered at Caesars Palace as the official hotel and opening night at Allegiant Stadium will be held Feb. 6.

The Super Bowl Media Center will open Feb. 4 up to Feb. 11 where media outlets will meet and interview an array of sports personalities and players. It will be open 24/7.

The Super Bowl Experience tickets, which include displays of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and other various exhibits will be held Feb. 7 through Feb. 11, with tickets going on sale in December.

Described as the NFL’s “interactive football theme park,” the Experience is family-friendly and takes place each year during Super Bowl Week. Kids 12 and under get in free.

On Feb. 7 the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is a concert “bridging cultures and igniting inspiration.” Tickets go on sale Dec. 1.

The “Taste of the NFL” will be held at Keep Memory Alive Center on Feb. 10. It will be hosted by culinary celebrities like Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher with appearances by more than 30 NFL greats. The event is for ages 21 and older.

And the Super Bowl Breakfast will be held at Caesars Palace on Feb. 10 with the center presentation being the Bart Starr Award to a current NFL player who has “demonstrated character and integrity in alignment with Starr’s lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates and community.”

- More details on events will be added here soon.

