Las Vegas non-profit hosting charity rock, paper, scissors competition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based nonprofit “Heroes and Hearts” is getting set for its second annual Rock, Paper, Scissors competition on Sunday, August 27, at the Discovery Children’s Museum.

The inaugural event in 2022 raised money to help families in war-torn Ukraine. This year’s event will benefit the organization’s mission trip to Gabon in Central Africa, where they plan to provide books, toys and school supplies as well as build a library.

“Heroes and Hearts” was founded by young philanthropist Justyn Boumah and his family. According to the organization, Justyn is the youngest founder of a 501c3 charitable organization in Nevada.

Registration for the event starts at $9.00. The tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. on August 27. For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.heroesandhearts.org/rps-2023.html.

