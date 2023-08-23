Las Vegas man accused of killing ex-wife, wounding others after divorce hearing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his wife after he lost custody of his house, truck and children in a divorce hearing earlier that day, according to authorities.

Roidan Durruthy-Mendoza is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial harm. He is currently being held without bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report alleges the following:

On Aug. 17 around 2:42 p.m. 911 operators received a call from a person stating “Hurry up, hurry up,” and “he’s got a gun” while several gunshots could be heard in the background along with screaming.

When the person spoke again on the phone they said their mother was dead.

Officers responded to an apartment complex to find three victims with gunshot wounds. Marillorky Tamayo-Cruz was pronounced deceased while the other two were taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds.

Mendoza was identified as the suspect who had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival and was later found at another apartment and taken into custody wearing a shirt covered in blood.

When asked what happened, Mendoza told police, “I killed my wife.”

In an interview with the daughter, police learned Mendoza and Cruz had been at a divorce hearing earlier that day and that she had been given custody of the house, truck, and children.

The daughter later heard screaming near the front door and gunshots, then said Mendoza came into the house, grabbed Cruz by the hair and shot her in the head three times.

Mendoza then tried to stab the daughter in the chest but she grabbed the blade which cut her hand, then Mendoza ran out of the house, leaving the gun behind.

In the hospital, Mendoza spoke with police about the court date that morning but then requested an attorney, and the interview was ended.

Mendoza is expected back in court Oct. 18.

