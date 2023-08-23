Las Vegas Grand Prix shows off temporary bridge design

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To account for the hundreds of thousands of spectators expected to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, temporary bridges will be built over the track.

“We don’t have a lot of overpasses in the resort corridor that allow traffic to move freely over the main circuit area,” explained Terry Miller, project manager for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. “So we have to build the overpasses.”

The bridges are designed with the same criteria as highway bridges, so the four lanes will be able to handle heavy things like buses and emergency vehicles when the circuit is closed. When it’s not closed, it’s open to the public.

“When we’re not racing, it’s a public bridge,” Miller said. “We as citizens of the Valley can go up and down and move freely around the bridge structure because it is in fact a public roadway.”

Miller says there are lots of factors that make Las Vegas unique among all other cities that host F1 races, in particular, the amount of people in the race area.

“All of the current existing bridges that go over the top of Las Vegas Boulevard, or over Flamingo, or over Harmon or Sands – those will all be occupied,” he said.

Three or four new temporary bridges specifically for pedestrians will be built for this purpose. They’ll have barriers along them so spectators don’t stand and create a hazard while trying to watch the race from above. It’s not the only specification that needs to be met, though.

“While they can’t see out, we have to make sure LVMPD can see in,” Miller explained.

So, Miller says, they’re using advanced techniques with surveillance cameras and the type of wrap that’s put around the bridges.

The overpasses will take only a few days to erect, which Miller estimates will happen in late October. He said there is no estimate for the cost of the bridges at this point.

