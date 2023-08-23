Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen helps feed residents stuck on Mt. Charleston after flooding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - World-renowned chef Jose Andres and his group, World Central Kitchen, stepped in to help the residents of Mt. Charleston this week.

Andres’ World Central Kitchen is known for its continued work helping to make sure people are fed during crises.

According to the National Weather Service, up to eight inches of rain fell in upper Kyle Canyon over the weekend, with three to five inches falling at mid-slope. The torrential rain flooded many areas in the Town of Mount Charleston in several subdivisions.

“WCK is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises,” the group’s website states.

On Tuesday, World Central Kitchen shared on social media that the group traveled to Mt. Charleston to help prepare and hand out food for those who were being evacuated by search and rescue crews.

WCK's Tyler reporting in from near Las Vegas! 🎥 While most of the region avoided severe damage from Hurricane Hilary, residents of Mt. Charleston are dealing with impacts of flooding. WCK brings meals partway up the mountain to meet families as crews evacuate people by ATV. pic.twitter.com/rTnR50JaDE — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) August 23, 2023

In the post, a representative for World Central Kitchen shared that their team had set up a base camp where they had food available and waiting as people were brought down by ATV.

The Nevada Department of Transportation shared on Tuesday morning that there were roads in the area that remained closed due to the flooding damage.

Both SR-158/Deer Creek Rd and SR-156/Lee Canyon Rd are also closed as NDOT crews assess damage. pic.twitter.com/TxJc2I9kzY — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) August 22, 2023

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon held a press conference to update on the process of assessing damage on the mountain.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson noted that all nearby agencies were working “feverishly” to help restore power, water and other necessities for those affected by the weather.

