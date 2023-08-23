Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Retailer Grocery Outlet has announced it will open its first location in Las Vegas.

Described as the “nation’s fastest-growing, extreme-value grocery retailer,” the company says the new location will mark Grocery Outlet’s 450th store in the United States.

According to Grocery Outlet, located at 3890 Blue Diamond Rd., Suite B, the Las Vegas store will host its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.

California-based Grocery Outlet “offers customers big savings on brand-name products,” according to the release.

Founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet features a wide variety of products, including fresh produce, meat, deli, and dairy, along with natural and organic choices. The store also carries a selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care and seasonal items.

According to the company, Grocery Outlet has 450 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

