Forecast Outlook - 08/23/23

Monsoon Storms Return Wednesday/Thursday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monsoon moisture will continue to push in from the south & east, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday storms look to fire up around 2-4PM. Thursday is looking to be the best chance for some pop-up thunderstorms this week.

Tropical moisture from Tropical Depression Harold will bring a brief increase in winds this evening for Southern Nevada.

A slight storm chance remains in the forecast on Friday, but mainly in the mountains.

Dry weather with more sunshine for this weekend as temperatures climb back to 100° on Sunday.

We’ll stay dry and remain in the 100-104 degree range through Tuesday.

