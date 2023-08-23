Forecast Outlook - 08/23/23

Monsoon moisture will continue to push in from the south & east, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday storms look to fire up around 2-4PM. Thursday is looking to be the best chance for some pop-up thunderstorms this week.

Tropical moisture from Tropical Depression Harold will bring a brief increase in winds this evening for Southern Nevada.

A slight storm chance remains in the forecast on Friday, but mainly in the mountains.

Dry weather with more sunshine for this weekend as temperatures climb back to 100° on Sunday.

We’ll stay dry and remain in the 100-104 degree range through Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.