Crossing guard attacked in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crossing guard was attacked early Wednesday by a suspect possessing a “knife or edged weapon” according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Rock Springs at around 8:20 a.m. for a call of a person with a knife.

A male was found to have gotten into a fight with a crossing guard in the area near Lake Mead and Rock Springs. Schools in the area were put into a soft lockdown.

A suspect has been detained and the crossing guard was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The weapon was not used in the attack, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.

