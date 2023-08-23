Crossing guard attacked in northwest Las Vegas Valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crossing guard was attacked early Wednesday by a suspect possessing a “knife or edged weapon” according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Rock Springs at around 8:20 a.m. for a call of a person with a knife.

A male was found to have gotten into a fight with a crossing guard in the area near Lake Mead and Rock Springs. Schools in the area were put into a soft lockdown.

A suspect has been detained and the crossing guard was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The weapon was not used in the attack, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.

Las Vegas non-profit hosting charity rock, paper, scissors competition
