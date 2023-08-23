COVID-19 variants spread in Clark County in August

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up this month, according to the Nevada Hospital Association’s information released Wednesday.

The NHA’s report said the hospital system remains in good condition, with hospital occupancy rate at 75% and ICU occupancy rate at 71%.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily increased during the month of August in Nevada. However, even with these increases, hospitals are not under stress and the hospital sector remains in a healthy status,” the report states.

Nevada COVID rates August 2023 (NHV)

The Association of Immunization Managers, however, warned the season has the same potential seen last year to have RSV, COVID-19 and the flu all at the same time.

The number of dedicated pediatric hospital beds has also shrunk since last year, according to the ASTHO.

The Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday said existing tests used to detect and medications for COVID-19 appear to be effective with the new variants.

The CDC recommends getting vaccinated, staying home if you are sick, and getting tested.

