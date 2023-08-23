COVID-19 variants spread in Clark County in August

Hospital room
Hospital room(KALB)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up this month, according to the Nevada Hospital Association’s information released Wednesday.

The NHA’s report said the hospital system remains in good condition, with hospital occupancy rate at 75% and ICU occupancy rate at 71%.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily increased during the month of August in Nevada. However, even with these increases, hospitals are not under stress and the hospital sector remains in a healthy status,” the report states.

Nevada COVID rates August 2023
Nevada COVID rates August 2023(NHV)

The Association of Immunization Managers, however, warned the season has the same potential seen last year to have RSV, COVID-19 and the flu all at the same time.

The number of dedicated pediatric hospital beds has also shrunk since last year, according to the ASTHO.

The Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday said existing tests used to detect and medications for COVID-19 appear to be effective with the new variants.

The CDC recommends getting vaccinated, staying home if you are sick, and getting tested.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
City of Las Vegas to host Tamale & Mariachi Festival
City of Las Vegas to again host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
Henderson, Nev.'s Nolan Gifford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Henderson Little League World Series dream ends with tough Tuesday loss
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
Henry Ruggs is seen in this August 2023 photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs booked into Nevada prison, records show

Latest News

Holding on to memories: Las Vegas Valley woman seeing results in Alzheimer’s drug study
The CDC says COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing since early July. (CNN, WLS, NIH,...
COVID-19 levels on the rise heading into flu season
Man shot multiples times in Campti, La.
Sweeney's 2 HR's lead Birds to 4th straight victory
Birds win 4th straight as Sweeney belts a pair of HR's