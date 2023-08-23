Coroner IDs 9-year-old Las Vegas boy killed after crashing off-road motorcycle with no protective gear

Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police generic/file photo(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 9-year-old Las Vegas boy who was killed after crashing an off-road motorcycle while wearing no protective gear.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 12:04 p.m. on Aug. 13 on Capistrano Avenue east of the intersection with Burnham Avenue.

Police say that evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a juvenile was riding an off-road motorcycle on the sidewalk without any protective gear. The boy lost control of the vehicle, causing him to overturn and separate from the motorcycle, police said.

Medical personnel had transported the boy to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, Aug. 17, police advised that the Clark County Coroner’s office notified them that the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the child as Yafet Tsehaye.

LVMPD said the boy’s death marks the 90th traffic-related fatality in Lhe department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
City of Las Vegas to host Tamale & Mariachi Festival
City of Las Vegas to again host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
Henderson, Nev.'s Nolan Gifford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Henderson Little League World Series dream ends with tough Tuesday loss
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
Henry Ruggs is seen in this August 2023 photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs booked into Nevada prison, records show

Latest News

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
Officials discuss parking plans for Super Bowl in Las Vegas
CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for
Clark County School District to spend Senate Bill funds on staff salary increases
Roidan Durruthy-Mendoza
Las Vegas man accused of killing ex-wife, wounding others after divorce hearing
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Crossing guard attacked in northwest Las Vegas Valley