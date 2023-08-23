Clark County School District to spend Senate Bill funds on staff salary increases

CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for
CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a statement Wednesday, the Clark County School District announced it will commit all of the funding it received from Senate Bill 231 to pay educators and staff “above and beyond” agreements negotiated this year.

CCSD and the Education Support Employees Association reached an agreement about the increases, though the funding sunsets June 30, 2025.

“CCSD offered to use 66 percent of the District’s SB 231 funds for licensed professionals’ salaries. Based on CCSD’s staffing counts and the $250 million allocated by SB 231, we anticipate CCSD’s funding in the $170 - $180 million range, subject to review and approval by the legislative Interim Finance Committee,” the statement from the district reads.

SB 231 allocated $250 million statewide to support pay increases for licensed employees and support professionals in Nevada schools.

Any unused funding would go back into the State General Fund.

“Additionally, CCSD communicated to the Legislative Counsel Bureau regarding the eligibility for SB 231′s salary increase. We are thrilled that their clarifying response aligned with our interpretation that the broadest possible eligibility should apply to teacher and support staff employees when negotiating these funds,” CCSD stated.

CCSD added it will not jeopardize its finances based on the expressed hopes of the Clark County Educators Association and the legislators “who wish it were so.”

