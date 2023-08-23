City of Henderson, College of Southern Nevada celebrate opening of new training facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson and the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) hosted a ceremony today to mark the grand opening of the Debra March Center of Excellence, an advanced manufacturing training center in Henderson.

During the opening ceremony, City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and CSN President Federico Zaragoza were joined by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, Henderson Council members, CSN leaders and other local dignitaries, and they spoke about the new building and its future.

“We knew there was a shortage of trained professionals in this area,” said Mayor Romero. “So we knew we needed to do something. And it needed to be something big.”

Dr. Federico Zaragoza, President of CSN, said that the facility intends to instruct world-class technicians in areas including machine operation, robotics and electronics.

Robotics is just one field of instruction at the Debra March Center for Excellence in Henderson, NV (FOX5)

“All those types of career pathways are going to go through this center,” he said.

According to a media release, CSN will operate the facility to develop, train and graduate skilled workers for advanced manufacturing—an in-demand and high-paying industry.

The Center of Excellence is a 17,000-square-foot, multi-use development. It has been sustainably designed to earn two Green Globes certifications through the utilization of an energy-efficient system, water-efficient fixtures and landscaping, desert landscaping, and sustainable building materials and construction practices.

For more information visit cityofhenderson.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.