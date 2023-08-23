City of Henderson, College of Southern Nevada celebrate opening of new training facility

The Debra March Center of Excellence
The Debra March Center of Excellence(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson and the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) hosted a ceremony today to mark the grand opening of the Debra March Center of Excellence, an advanced manufacturing training center in Henderson.

During the opening ceremony, City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and CSN President Federico Zaragoza were joined by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, Henderson Council members, CSN leaders and other local dignitaries, and they spoke about the new building and its future.

“We knew there was a shortage of trained professionals in this area,” said Mayor Romero. “So we knew we needed to do something. And it needed to be something big.”

Dr. Federico Zaragoza, President of CSN, said that the facility intends to instruct world-class technicians in areas including machine operation, robotics and electronics.

Robotics is just one field of instruction at the Debra March Center for Excellence in...
Robotics is just one field of instruction at the Debra March Center for Excellence in Henderson, NV(FOX5)

“All those types of career pathways are going to go through this center,” he said.

According to a media release, CSN will operate the facility to develop, train and graduate skilled workers for advanced manufacturing—an in-demand and high-paying industry.

The Center of Excellence is a 17,000-square-foot, multi-use development. It has been sustainably designed to earn two Green Globes certifications through the utilization of an energy-efficient system, water-efficient fixtures and landscaping, desert landscaping, and sustainable building materials and construction practices.

For more information visit cityofhenderson.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Henry Ruggs is seen in this August 2023 photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs booked into Nevada prison, records show
Death Valley flooding
Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

911 callers on hold up to 10 minutes, Las Vegas Police blame low staffing and more calls
911 callers on hold up to 10 minutes, Las Vegas Police blame low staffing and more calls
An overhang outside the boat rental office at Lake Mead was knocked down during a recent storm
Lake Mead official: Boat sinks, docks damaged in Friday storm at Las Vegas Boat Harbor
Media conference at Mt. Charleston on August 22
Multiple agencies still assessing damage at Mt. Charleston
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display
Las Vegas’ Sphere anticipates more concerts, events, robots