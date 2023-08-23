100+ people evacuated due to flash flooding at Grand Canyon’s South Rim

TUSAYAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens were evacuated at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim because of serious flooding on Tuesday. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said more than 100 people were evacuated from hotels and employee housing.

The National Weather Service said up to three inches of rain fell Tuesday evening in Tusayan, a gateway community seven miles south of the Grand Canyon National Park entrance, and floodwaters were deeper than three feet at some points. Officials said no injuries were reported, but the thunderstorm caused some power outages in the Tusayan area.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said it is monitoring flooding in Tusayan. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a flood advisory for the area that includes the Grand Canyon Airport and South Rim until 8:45 p.m. That was later extended until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Weather Service meteorologists said there’s about a 50% chance for more thunderstorms in the area Wednesday and Thursday.

According to ADOT, the flooding has cleared but there was a “utility issue.” CCSO says the highway is open with limited access and video at 9:30 p.m. showed the road mostly clear with some drivers heading into town.

Around the same time the storm hit, kids were getting out of school at Grand Canyon Unified School District. About 70 children had to shelter in place until the floodwaters receded, deputies said. CCSO said the kids were being shuttled home in the 8 p.m. hour.

A video from Melissa Fast, an Arizona’s Family viewer, shows floodwater washing out the highway. They’re so powerful that they moved a large green garbage dumpster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

