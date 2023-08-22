Tennessee zoo welcomes rare spotless giraffe

The zoo told CBS that they are hoping the headlines from this rare birth will help spread awareness about the challenges the species sees in the wild.
A Tennessee zoo says it has welcomed a rare spotless giraffe. The zoo has opened a naming...
A Tennessee zoo says it has welcomed a rare spotless giraffe. The zoo has opened a naming contest for the baby, which was born in late July.(Brights Zoo via CBS News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:47 AM PDT
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee zoo says it has welcomed a rare giraffe with no spots. Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee has called it the only spotless giraffe in the world.

Brights Zoo’s director David Bright told CBS News that the giraffe was born on July 31, the first spotless giraffe to be born since 1972 when one was recorded in Tokyo. That giraffe, named Toshiko, was born at Ueno Zoo, according to CBS News.

The zoo told CBS that they are hoping the headlines from this rare birth will help spread awareness about the challenges the species sees in the wild.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation,” said Tony Bright, founder of Brights Zoo told CBS. “Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades.”

The zoo has narrowed possible names for the giraffe down to four choices: Kipekee, which means unique; Firyali, which translates to unusual or extraordinary; Shakiri, which means “she is most beautiful”; and Jamella, which means “one of great beauty.”

