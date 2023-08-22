Special expo helps seniors with utility bills in Las Vegas

Special expo helps seniors with utility bills in Las Vegas
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An annual expo to provide financial assistance to seniors in the Valley starts tomorrow.

The Project Reach Senior Expo is held by the NV Energy Foundation and United Way of Southern Nevada.

The expo is meant to connect seniors with resources to help them pay for past due utility bills.

People 62 years and older experiencing economic hardship are eligible for help.

United Way says that this year, they are able to offer help not only with electric bills, but also with gas, water, and sewer bills.

There are four dates of the expo in August.

The first is Friday, August 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Orleans Casino and Hotel, 4500 W Tropicana Ave.

For more details on the expo: Project Reach Senior Expo

Additional dates include:

· August 24 from 8 a.m.—12 p.m.: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall (5111 Boulder Highway)

· August 29 from 8 a.m.—12 p.m.: Aliante Casino, Hotel & Spa (73000 North Aliante Parkway)

· August 31 from 8 a.m.—12 p.m.: Palace Station Hotel & Casino (2411 West Sahara Avenue)

