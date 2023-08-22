Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to the Strip amid F1 construction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Las Vegas gears up for the Grand Prix race, Formula One has released this official schedule of what to expect November 16-18.

On each day, soft road closures start at 5 p.m., with full closures from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., when the track is hot.

Preparations for the race are already well underway as construction crews transform the strip into a speedway.

“I see there’s a lot of positive energy that people that are going to come here and that already live here for this event,” said rideshare driver Renee Feazell. “They’re excited, so there is something great about having that in Vegas. It’s just that I wish they would’ve went to the speedway, racetrack.”

Feazell has been a rideshare and cab driver in Las Vegas for five years, but she’s never seen traffic like this on the Strip.

“It’s very difficult to get them from one hotel to the other. Even if it’s five minutes away, it could take me 45 minutes to get them there,” she said.

Drivers likes Renee aren’t happy about the longer drive times, and she said neither are her passengers.

“I entertain them. I talk to them, I have fun with them, but sometimes they get upset, they’re stressed, they’re frustrated,” she said. “There’s times when these people want to just say, ‘Can I just get out right here?’ And they’re still a couple of blocks from their destination.”

In the last month, Feazell and other rideshare drivers have told FOX5 that sometimes, they won’t accept any trips that require driving through the Strip and the F1 construction traffic.

“They say, ‘I’m not coming, I’m not coming back, I’m not even coming to work that day when they start,’” said Feazell. “I don’t stop working, however, because it is my livelihood, I just go north, south, east, and west, all over the city, and pick people up.”

F1 provided the below schedule breakdown for each day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend:

Thursday, Nov. 16 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 8:30 p.m.: Practice 1 12 a.m.: Practice 2 (11/17) 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/17)

Friday, Nov. 17 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 8:30 p.m.: Practice 3 12 a.m.: Qualifying (11/18) 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/18)

Saturday, Nov. 18 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 10 p.m.: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/19)

