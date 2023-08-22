Repairs to Las Vegas Boat Harbor could take months after storms hit Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Boat Harbor faces damage well into the seven figures and months of repairs after the first rounds of rain Friday dealt a blow to the docks.

FOX5 obtained cell phone video showing high winds and people running for cover. Bruce Nelson of the harbor tells FOX5, crew members helped evacuate around 100 people from boats, docks, the restaurant and gift shop when the docks broke apart.

“We will take damage here and there. But not to this level. It’s definitely bad,” Nelson said. “We can’t have people on the docks right now. There’s just areas that are broken. We want to make sure they understand their boats are okay,” he said. Crew members have been posting videos for boaters to know the status of their property.

The work to repair the docks for boater access has been non-stop. “Our employees are just like family and they know what they’re doing. And with those people, we held this thing together this storm last night,” Nelson said, noting there was no additional damage from Sunday into Monday night.

The National Park Service has kept boaters away from the park since Friday. Though the National Park Service will allow people back in on Tuesday, boater access to The Las Vegas Boat Harbor may take at least a week, Nelson said.

