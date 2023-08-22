Overnight restrictions begin tonight for I-515/Charleston project

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced overnight lane restrictions and road closures this week for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas.

According to an NDOT media release, work on the project will require the following restrictions:

I-515 Northbound – 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Blvd and Eastern Ave for bridge expansion.

Pecos Rd. – 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Pecos Rd. will be closed under the I-515 bridge.

Mojave Rd. – 2:30-5:00 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23

Mojave Rd. will be closed under the I-515 bridge. Note: This closure will occur after the earlier closure at Pecos Rd. reopens.

I-515 Northbound offramp to Eastern – Wednesday, Aug. 23 & Thursday, Aug. 24, 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (the following day)

The I-515 offramp to Eastern Ave. will be closed for concrete paving.

The I-515/Charleston Interchange Project began in August 2022 with the aim of enhancing safety and reducing travel time around the Charleston Curve. It also seeks to improve mobility on Charleston Blvd. at I-515.

The project includes widening I-515 by adding a lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern. Additional turn lanes will also be constructed at the Charleston interchange, and improvements will be made to sidewalks and lighting to enhance pedestrian safety.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For project updates and information about traffic restrictions, drivers can visit www.i515charleston.com.

