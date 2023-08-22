Overnight restrictions begin tonight for I-515/Charleston project

I-515 Charleston Project
I-515 Charleston Project(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced overnight lane restrictions and road closures this week for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas.

According to an NDOT media release, work on the project will require the following restrictions:

I-515 Northbound – 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

  • Northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Blvd and Eastern Ave for bridge expansion.

Pecos Rd. – 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

  • Pecos Rd. will be closed under the I-515 bridge.

Mojave Rd. – 2:30-5:00 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23

  • Mojave Rd. will be closed under the I-515 bridge. Note: This closure will occur after the earlier closure at Pecos Rd. reopens.

I-515 Northbound offramp to Eastern – Wednesday, Aug. 23 & Thursday, Aug. 24, 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (the following day)

  • The I-515 offramp to Eastern Ave. will be closed for concrete paving.

The I-515/Charleston Interchange Project began in August 2022 with the aim of enhancing safety and reducing travel time around the Charleston Curve. It also seeks to improve mobility on Charleston Blvd. at I-515.

The project includes widening I-515 by adding a lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern. Additional turn lanes will also be constructed at the Charleston interchange, and improvements will be made to sidewalks and lighting to enhance pedestrian safety.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For project updates and information about traffic restrictions, drivers can visit www.i515charleston.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Henry Ruggs is seen in this August 2023 photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs booked into Nevada prison, records show
Death Valley flooding
Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

The Pottery Shop in Las Vegas is hosting Toddler Tuesday classes
Las Vegas small business offers Toddler Tuesday class to help kids get creative
Henderson, Nev.'s Nolan Gifford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Henderson Little League World Series dream ends with tough Tuesday loss
Howard Hughes' Hollywood mansion is on sale for $23 million
Howard Hughes’ Hollywood mansion hits market for $23 million
Howard Hughes mansion - 1
Howard Hughes Hollywood mansion