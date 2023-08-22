Nye County Sheriff’s Office looking for 1st degree murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for first degree murder.

Authorities say John Antonios Vithoulkas is considered armed and dangerous. He is described by NCSO as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches, 195 lbs., green eyes and brown hair.

He may be in Pahrump or Sacramento, California.

He was last seen driving a gold, 2000 Honda CRV with California license plate 7YLP467.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCSO at (775) 751-7000 option 5 or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.