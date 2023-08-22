Nye County Sheriff’s Office looking for 1st degree murder suspect

John Antonios Vithoulkas is wanted by Nye County Sheriff's Office
John Antonios Vithoulkas is wanted by Nye County Sheriff's Office(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for first degree murder.

Authorities say John Antonios Vithoulkas is considered armed and dangerous. He is described by NCSO as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches, 195 lbs., green eyes and brown hair.

He may be in Pahrump or Sacramento, California.

He was last seen driving a gold, 2000 Honda CRV with California license plate 7YLP467.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCSO at (775) 751-7000 option 5 or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Hilary
Gov. Lombardo, Clark and Nye counties declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run...
Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

F1 construction causing major delays for ride share drivers.
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to the Strip amid F1 construction
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to the Strip amid F1 construction
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to the Strip amid F1 construction
Lahaina cleanup expected to be collaborative response
More than $30 million in crowd funding help victims of Maui’s wildfires
A’s hire group who built Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium for proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s hire group who built Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium for proposed Las Vegas ballpark