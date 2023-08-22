New legislation aimed at bringing more startups to Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Economic diversification has been a long time goal of the state of Nevada, and new legislation could help achieve it – with the recent passage of two bills that will make it easier for startups to set up shop here.

“On the one hand you have AB 77, built around the ten principles in the right to start initiative,” explained Taylor Adams, the new CEO of EDAWN. “On the other hand you have AB 75. That is centered around Nevada credentialed investors.”

Nevada has become the first state in the nation to sign ‘right to start’ legislation. Adams says AB 75 and 77 will help remove red tape and other barriers that might make it difficult for the creation of new businesses here.

The bills passed easily with support from both parties and were signed into law by Governor Lombardo.

AB 77 also establishes a dedicated office of entrepreneurship within the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“We will be working closely with the state in this role,” Adams added.

Jason Grill is the head of government affairs for a company called Right to Start. He doesn’t even live here but has taken note of what has been happening.

“For Nevada to do this with bipartisan support is really neat for the state,” he mentioned.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.