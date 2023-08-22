Multiple agencies still assessing damage at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday afternoon, multiple agencies provided updates on the process of assessing damage on Mt. Charleston following recent heavy rain and flooding.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller began by noting that there have still been no health and safety issues reported or discovered involving individuals.

“The people in the valley were all ready for a big event,” said Jim Gibson, Clark County Commissioner. “And it didn’t really materialize. But that’s not the case with what happened up here with Mt. Charleston.”

He said that all nearby agencies with any available resources were working “feverishly” to help restore power, water and other necessities for those affected by the weather.

Jason Douglas, assistant Fire Chief of the Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District, was one of the first to respond to the scene and he provided an update on progress made over the past 24 hours. He began by reiterating the point that there were no “life safety issues” involved.

“No one was trapped, no one was injured in this incident as of yet,” he stated.

He said that his department, in cooperation with others, had evacuated 51 people from the area so far. He added that crews were working overtime to ensure public safety, and that personnel could activate in the case of a 911 call or other new safety issues. He said that infrastructure-related needs were being handled by an Incident Management Team (IMT).

Brian O’Neal spoke on behalf of the Clark County Fire Department and the Southern Nevada IMT. He explained that the Incident Management Teams are brought in for situations expected to last for “multiple operational periods,” or a number of days with “a higher complexity” and more agencies participating in the response.

“The focus of our efforts today has been in conducting damage assessments, to try to determine what the actual scope of the problem is up in Kyle Canyon,” he explained. He said that the team had monitored over 100 structures for damage by midday Tuesday and had tagged over 150 locations as “waypoints” that will require follow-up attention.

O’Neal said that water has been the most requested item by those sheltering in place, so the team will increase its distribution of it.

Shannon Gregory, NV Energy Director of Operations, reported that it has “energized roughly 25% of the load,” including the U.S. Forest Service Fire Station, the lower water well Metro substation, the DOT substation and some portions of internet communications. The Rainbow Loop was projected to be energized by late tonight or early on Wednesday. He noted that excess debris needs to be cleared to access poles in the Old Town area.

Corey Enus with the Las Vegas Valley Water District said in the interest of public safety, the boil order remains in effect “for the coming days.”

“We are still in the assessment phase,” he said. “And not in the restoration phase.”

He added that they delivered 600 gallons of bottled water yesterday and 800 more today.

Justin Hopkins, NDOT Public Information Officer, said that the number one priority for the maintenance crews and district engineers is to get one temporary lane open on State Route 157.

“There’s significant damage to a section of Kyle Canyon Road,” he observed. “Probably more than a mile’s worth of road. There’s washouts, there’s buckling, there’s some potholes, erosion on the shoulders, and things of that nature.”

He estimated that crews have brought in over 40,000 tons of material so far, as well as 40 concrete barrier rails to “try to protect some of the shoulders that have eroded.”

Assistant Fire Chief Douglas concluded by calling the multi-agency response “a very big win for Clark County and Mt. Charleston.”

