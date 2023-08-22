Multiple agencies assessing damage on Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials from NV Energy, NDOT and the Water District are working to assess the damage caused up at Mt. Charleston by what was Hurricane Hilary.

According to the National Weather Service, up to eight inches of rain fell in upper Kyle Canyon, with three to five inches falling at mid-slope. The torrential rain flooded many areas in the Town of Mount Charleston in several subdivisions.

While properties were flooded, there was also a 200-foot-long section of State Route 157 that buckled and will need to be rebuilt.

“What we are doing right now is bringing in some materials to both keep the flow of water away from the road and create a temporary lane,” said Justin Hopkins with NDOT.

Meanwhile. some 17 guests of the cottages needed to be brought down the mountain due to the flooding issues. According to Mt Charleston Fire Chief George Gonzalez, this is the worst flooding he has seen up on the mountain since he became chief in 2008.

Officials aren’t giving a timeline on when things can return to normal. Nevada State Police Major Kevin Honea said the area will be closed for the foreseeable future because of the damaging roads and not just along State Route 157.

“There have been several portions of the roadways around the Rainbow Subdivision that have also been washed out,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.