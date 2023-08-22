More than $30 million in crowd funding help victims of Maui’s wildfires

By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Maui looks to rebuild more than $30 million dollars has been raised through crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe for Hawaiians affected by the deadly wildfires.

One Las Vegas family says it’s been a valuable tool to get immediate financial help to people on the island still needing basic necessities.

Maui native Kim Brunstand says she has felt helpless watching the wildfire tragedy unfold from so far away.

“Overwhelming emotions. My mom is safe, that is the most important part right, that is what I am grateful for, she is with my aunt in Wailuku which is on the other side of the island.”

Her mom Kim Wing and her aunt Nina Tang were able to escape from the wildfire in Lahaina but their homes did not survive.

“It is just destroyed, there is cinder blocks still standing, but everything is just gone, my aunt’s house is gone, it’s crazy”, said Brustand.

Her mom is now figuring out what’s next.

“Going to the electric company, water company to make sure your stuff is turned off so you don’t get charged for that, things that you don’t think about that you would need to do because you just lost everything,” said Brustand.

Brunstad is also among countless Hawaiian families in Las Vegas that are turning to crowdfunding platforms to get them diapers, clothes, shoes or whatever they need

Brustad commented, “everybody is taking donations but some people want to help by going directly to the families.”

So far, she has raised $35,000 for her mother and aunt.

“The support has been so tremendous, Vegas, everybody calling it the 9th island, I have seen so much in such little time, how everybody even in this Vegas community has gotten together.”

And Brustad wants the world to know that Lahaina will rebuild will always be a special place.

“Lahaina you got this, you have the back up of so many people, and we will get through this.”

Brunstad said her mother’s house was paid off but did not have homeowner’s insurance.

She was just approved this weekend for a room for 30 days through the American Red Cross but is still searching for permanent housing.

