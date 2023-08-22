Las Vegas’ Sphere anticipates more concerts, events, robots

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over Sphere with 100-day countdown display(F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a conference call Tuesday, Sphere Entertainment execs promised a lot of interesting developments in the venue’s future.

Sphere is expected to open Sept. 29 with U2 as its first performer.

Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display

CEO James Dolan on Tuesday said plans remain on track for that opening date.

Primary construction was finished in June and the “finishing touches” are now being done to both the interior and exterior.

“This is essentially a new medium, which we call experiential,” he said.

The company plans to show off “The Sphere Experience” on Oct. 6, which is an overview of technology from the beginning of the printing press to the development of artificial intelligence.

Including the use of animatronic robots using holographs, “beam-forming sound” and a 50-foot translucent video wall.

“It will then continue in the main venue bowl where guests will be fully immersed in a multisensory cinematic journey from Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky. And with more than 40 million visitors annually and over 2 million local residents, Las Vegas is the ideal market to debut this unique content,” Dolan added.

They expect to announce additional concert residences shortly this fiscal year.

Sphere will also host sporting events like November’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“In summary, Sphere is a brand new, never before seen medium, and we believe it will take the world by storm. We are excited for next month’s opening in Las Vegas of what we hope is the first of many Spheres,” Donald said. “You should not expect the venue to reach its full economic potential right from the start, but we’re confident that we will get there over time as guests, artists, advertisers, and sponsors experience Sphere and all of its unique capabilities.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Henry Ruggs is seen in this August 2023 photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs booked into Nevada prison, records show
Death Valley flooding
Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

Media conference at Mt. Charleston on August 22
Multiple agencies still assessing damage at Mt. Charleston
A small business in the Las Vegas Valley is working to keep kids busy and creative.
Las Vegas small business offers Toddler Tuesday class to help kids get creative
The Pottery Shop in Las Vegas is hosting Toddler Tuesday classes
Las Vegas small business offers Toddler Tuesday class to help kids get creative
Henderson, Nev.'s Nolan Gifford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Henderson Little League World Series dream ends with tough Tuesday loss