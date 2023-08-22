Las Vegas’ Sphere anticipates more concerts, events, robots

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a conference call Tuesday, Sphere Entertainment execs promised a lot of interesting developments in the venue’s future.

Sphere is expected to open Sept. 29 with U2 as its first performer.

CEO James Dolan on Tuesday said plans remain on track for that opening date.

Primary construction was finished in June and the “finishing touches” are now being done to both the interior and exterior.

“This is essentially a new medium, which we call experiential,” he said.

The company plans to show off “The Sphere Experience” on Oct. 6, which is an overview of technology from the beginning of the printing press to the development of artificial intelligence.

Including the use of animatronic robots using holographs, “beam-forming sound” and a 50-foot translucent video wall.

“It will then continue in the main venue bowl where guests will be fully immersed in a multisensory cinematic journey from Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky. And with more than 40 million visitors annually and over 2 million local residents, Las Vegas is the ideal market to debut this unique content,” Dolan added.

They expect to announce additional concert residences shortly this fiscal year.

Sphere will also host sporting events like November’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“In summary, Sphere is a brand new, never before seen medium, and we believe it will take the world by storm. We are excited for next month’s opening in Las Vegas of what we hope is the first of many Spheres,” Donald said. “You should not expect the venue to reach its full economic potential right from the start, but we’re confident that we will get there over time as guests, artists, advertisers, and sponsors experience Sphere and all of its unique capabilities.”

