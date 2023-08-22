Las Vegas small business offers Toddler Tuesday class to help kids get creative

The Pottery Shop in Las Vegas is hosting Toddler Tuesday classes
The Pottery Shop in Las Vegas is hosting Toddler Tuesday classes(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A small business in the Las Vegas Valley is working to keep kids busy and creative.

The Pottery Shop in Town Square is offering Toddler Tuesdays. Kids will be able to come in and paint a pottery piece of their choosing.

Owner Jeanne Roy said it’s a good way for families to make memories.

“It’s really just needed, an outlet where kids can come and have fun with their families,” Roy said. “In Vegas, there’s not really a lot of opportunities for people to come together and do an educational activity.”

The studio will waive studio fees for kids three and under on Toddler Tuesdays. Families will just have to pay for the pieces, which range from $5-$55. Click here to get signed up.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Henry Ruggs is seen in this August 2023 photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs booked into Nevada prison, records show
Death Valley flooding
Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

Henderson, Nev.'s Nolan Gifford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Henderson Little League World Series dream ends with tough Tuesday loss
I-515 Charleston Project
Overnight restrictions begin tonight for I-515/Charleston project
Howard Hughes' Hollywood mansion is on sale for $23 million
Howard Hughes’ Hollywood mansion hits market for $23 million
Howard Hughes mansion - 1
Howard Hughes Hollywood mansion