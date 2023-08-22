Las Vegas small business offers Toddler Tuesday class to help kids get creative

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A small business in the Las Vegas Valley is working to keep kids busy and creative.

The Pottery Shop in Town Square is offering Toddler Tuesdays. Kids will be able to come in and paint a pottery piece of their choosing.

Owner Jeanne Roy said it’s a good way for families to make memories.

“It’s really just needed, an outlet where kids can come and have fun with their families,” Roy said. “In Vegas, there’s not really a lot of opportunities for people to come together and do an educational activity.”

The studio will waive studio fees for kids three and under on Toddler Tuesdays. Families will just have to pay for the pieces, which range from $5-$55. Click here to get signed up.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.