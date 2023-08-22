Las Vegas police respond to shooting west of Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday evening, Las Vegas police respond to reports of a shooting less than two blocks west of the Strip.

According to a police report, the call of a shooting on the 2600 block of Highland Drive came in at 7:03 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found a male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. LVMPD Detectives have taken over the case and their investigation is ongoing. The suspect is still outstanding.

