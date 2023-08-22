Las Vegas police respond to shooting west of Strip

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday evening, Las Vegas police respond to reports of a shooting less than two blocks west of the Strip.

According to a police report, the call of a shooting on the 2600 block of Highland Drive came in at 7:03 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found a male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. LVMPD Detectives have taken over the case and their investigation is ongoing. The suspect is still outstanding.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Hilary
Gov. Lombardo, Clark and Nye counties declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run...
Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

Lee Canyon Resort, located northwest of Las Vegas
Heavy rain closes Lee Canyon until at least August 25
Ongoing paving for the race brings frustrations to Las Vegas drivers
F1 releases official Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule
Hurricane Hilary brought heavy rain to Nye County
Cleanup efforts in Pahrump after flooding
Officials from NV Energy, NDOT and the Water District are working to assess the damage caused...
Multiple agencies assessing damage on Mt. Charleston