Las Vegas police investigate 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident the crash occurred in the area of Hualapai Way and Diablo Drive.

LVMPD says one person was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Southbound Hualapai Way traffic was re-directed while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

