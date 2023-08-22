Las Vegas police investigate 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident the crash occurred in the area of Hualapai Way and Diablo Drive.

LVMPD says one person was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Southbound Hualapai Way traffic was re-directed while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.