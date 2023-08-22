Judge dismisses CCSD’s lawsuit against teachers union

CCSD's Administrative Center
CCSD's Administrative Center(Maddie White, FOX5 | Maddie White, FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The lawsuit filed by the Clark County School District against the Educators Association was dismissed Tuesday morning,

The district filed the lawsuit July 31 as a way to prevent a possible teachers’ strike amid ongoing contract negotiations that remain at a standstill.

CCEA files anti-SLAPP motion against CCSD lawsuit

The CCEA responded to the lawsuit’s dismissal with the following statement:

The court saw through CCSD’s frivolous lawsuit and did not grant what they were requesting. This is a victory for 18,000 educators and their first amendment rights. Educators will not be silenced. We are determined to get a fair and long overdue contract. Hopefully Superintendent Jara and the trustees smell the coffee and see that they should be putting their efforts into bargaining at the negotiating table, and not manipulate the courts to force CCEA into a contract on CCSD’s terms. CCEA awaits the trustees’ review on August 24th of our contract proposal.

Our members will then assemble on August 26th to review the trustees’ response and decide next steps. On August 21st, CCEA filed an Anti-SLAPP lawsuit against CCSD. Today’s ruling confirmed it was a meritless lawsuit that was politically driven to intimidate and coerce educators into accepting a contract on Jara’s terms as well as his efforts to decertify CCEA as the teachers union. Make no mistake about it, we will continue to pursue this matter in court.

CCEA

FOX 5 has reached out to CCSD for comment.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Henry Ruggs is seen in this August 2023 photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs booked into Nevada prison, records show
Death Valley flooding
Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

Repairs to Las Vegas Boat Harbor could take months after storms hit Lake Mead
Repairs to Las Vegas Boat Harbor could take months after storms hit Lake Mead
Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall
Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall
Repairs to Las Vegas Boat Harbor could take months after storms hit Lake Mead
Repairs to Las Vegas Boat Harbor could take months after storms hit Lake Mead
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning