Judge dismisses CCSD’s lawsuit against teachers union

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The lawsuit filed by the Clark County School District against the Educators Association was dismissed Tuesday morning,

The district filed the lawsuit July 31 as a way to prevent a possible teachers’ strike amid ongoing contract negotiations that remain at a standstill.

The CCEA responded to the lawsuit’s dismissal with the following statement:

The court saw through CCSD’s frivolous lawsuit and did not grant what they were requesting. This is a victory for 18,000 educators and their first amendment rights. Educators will not be silenced. We are determined to get a fair and long overdue contract. Hopefully Superintendent Jara and the trustees smell the coffee and see that they should be putting their efforts into bargaining at the negotiating table, and not manipulate the courts to force CCEA into a contract on CCSD’s terms. CCEA awaits the trustees’ review on August 24th of our contract proposal. Our members will then assemble on August 26th to review the trustees’ response and decide next steps. On August 21st, CCEA filed an Anti-SLAPP lawsuit against CCSD. Today’s ruling confirmed it was a meritless lawsuit that was politically driven to intimidate and coerce educators into accepting a contract on Jara’s terms as well as his efforts to decertify CCEA as the teachers union. Make no mistake about it, we will continue to pursue this matter in court.

FOX 5 has reached out to CCSD for comment.

