Howard Hughes’ Hollywood mansion hits market for $23 million

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 100 years after his move to California, the mansion of entrepreneur, aviator, and film producer Howard Hughes has hit the market for $23 million.

According to a media release from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the Spanish revival estate in Hollywood was designed by architect Roland E. Coate and it sits adjacent to the 8th green of the Wilshire Country Club, where Hughes reportedly loved to play golf. The 10,179-square-foot home has been updated but retains original details such as wood-beamed ceilings and red-clay floor tiles.

The half-ellipse-shaped mansion is gated and surrounds a cobblestone central courtyard with a fireplace. The chef’s kitchen boasts polished brass countertops, gold-tiled splashbacks, and a 24-foot island.

The voluminous family room sports floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. Big windows offer views of the golf course, the Hollywood Hills, and the iconic Hollywood Sign. Eight bedrooms are joined by a screening room, a 2,500-bottle temperature-controlled wine vault, and an attached guest residence with a full kitchen and bath.

The expansive backyard features lush greenery, many varieties of citrus trees, multiple lounge areas, a custom pizza oven and a swimming pool. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Hancock Park is an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood known for its architecturally important homes. A haven for Golden Age celebrities, some of Hughes’ neighbors included Mae West, Clark Gable, and Nat King Cole. Contemporary stars who call the region home include “Barbie” star Margot Robbie.

Hughes also owned numerous hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, including the Desert Inn, the Sands, and the Frontier, and helped transform the city from its Wild West roots into a more cosmopolitan destination.

