Holiday-themed ‘Tournament of Kings’ show returning to Las Vegas Strip

"Tournament of Kings" at Excalibur
"Tournament of Kings" at Excalibur(Erik Kabik via MGM Resorts International))
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International announced that it will once again offer its holiday-themed “Tournament of Kings” show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Dec. 25, the iconic “Tournament of Kings” show at the Excalibur will transform into a holiday show.

As part of “Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight,” MGM Resorts says “King Arthur and his Kingdom cordially invite guests to witness the mythical Merlin summon snowfall upon the Kingdom while the kings joust and participate in festive medieval games.”

The company says that the show will immerse guests into the joy of the season with splendidly designed costumes, banners, flags and a castle light illuminating a cheerful spirit upon the lands.

MGM Resorts notes that guests “will be transported to the medieval times while devouring a three-course feast with King Arthur’s favorite utensil – his hands.”

According to the release, the holiday meal includes season-roasted Cornish Game Hen, roasted sweet potatoes, fresh corn on the cob, a soft baked dinner roll and a cherry hand pie.

Tickets start at $51.86 (not including applicable taxes and fees) at the Excalibur Box Office, online at excalibur.com or by phone at (702) 597-7600. Nevada residents with a valid ID receive a $10 discount, according to the release.

MGM Resorts says the standard “Tournament of Kings” performances are scheduled to return Wednesday, Dec. 27

