Henderson Little League World Series dream ends with tough Tuesday loss

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson’s Little League All-Stars had a tremendous season in 2023, becoming just the second team in the history of the state to advance to the Little League World Series.

Unfortunately, their dreams of a championship came to an end after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Tennessee in an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.

After dropping their opener in Williamsport 3-1, Henderson bounced back with consecutive must-win victories, smoking Ohio 13-2 last week and handling North Dakota by a 7-1 margin on Monday. But with no room for error, the bats just couldn’t get into gear against the U.S. Southeast Division squad.

Tennessee advances to play another elimination game tomorrow against an opponent to be determined. Whoever emerges from the United States side of the 20-team bracket will play the international champion for the title on August 27.

