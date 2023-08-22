Heavy rain closes Lee Canyon until at least August 25

Lee Canyon Resort, located northwest of Las Vegas
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon announced that the resort will remain closed until at least Friday, Aug. 25, in line with the US Forest Service’s closure of the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area (SMNRA).

The weekend brought heavy rain to Lee Canyon, with Tropical Storm Hilary dropping 9.8 inches, according to a media release. Once the closure is lifted, Lee Canyon’s personnel will assess the storm’s impact on the resort and determine if remaining shuttered is necessary.

“Lee Canyon received a tremendous amount of rain in a short period. Our crews are preparing to thoroughly study the storm’s impact on our terrain,” said Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager. “Lee Canyon’s priority is to ensure public safety. We appreciate the community’s patience as we move through this experience.”

A spokesperson for Lee Canyon added that shelter-in-place measures remain in effect for residents and visitors still in the canyon. An Evacuation Shelter is open for evacuees.

For more updates, the public can check Lee Canyon’s socials or visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

