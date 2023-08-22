Green makes plea for visitors to return to Maui to ‘support our local economy’

Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:19 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During President Biden’s visit on Monday, Gov. Josh Green made a plea to visitors to return to Maui to “support our local economy.”

While West Maui remains closed to visitors, Green says the rest of the island remains open.

“Right now I want to speak to the world when I say this,” Green said during the presidential visit. “All of the other areas of Maui friends are safe and open.”

“When you come you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people who are suffering right now,” he added.

The drop in visitors following the deadly wildfires on Aug. 8 is already being seen on the island.

Driving by Maui’s Kahului Airport, it’s not hard to notice the rows of cars parked on grassy fields.

Rental car workers tell HNN, the overflow lots are for rental cars that are not being used and the demand has dropped noticeably

Some say they haven’t seen the lots this full since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It brought back memories from when we had to shut down,” said Former Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

“A little hurt that all these cars are not being utilized but you know on the other side that means that roads are not clogged too,” Victorino added.

State data shows there were about 7,000 domestic arrivals on Maui daily before the fires.

Now, it’s lingering below 2,000.

This comes as the tourism industry tries to balance the need for visitors without disturbing fragile communities heartbroken over the fires.

Hawaiian Airlines is now echoing Green’s message to travelers — a passionate plea for a return to the islands but making sure to stay away from West Maui.

But as hundreds remain unaccounted for, some say the lull in visitors is a welcome chance to mourn and recover.

Maui resident Kai Duponte says she’s worried that visitors will not be respectful when they return.

“My concerns that visitors may not be very respectful to the fact that we are grieving. We have not found our dead. They are many people that are missing,” she explained.

“We really haven’t grieved that.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

